SH1 Blocked Southbound At Dome Valley

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 is blocked southbound at Dome Valley due to a crash.

Our crews are responding, however, traffic is building both southbound and northbound, and people are advised to delay their travel or consider using State Highway 16.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information before they travel.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media