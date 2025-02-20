SH1 Awanui Road Rebuild To Begin Sunday

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises road users to plan ahead and expect delays as contractors work to rebuild a section of State Highway 1 at Awanui, from this Sunday (23 February).

Work will take place between the Awanui BP and 20m south of the Gill Road/SH1 intersection overnight from 6pm – 6am, to minimise disruption. Stop/go traffic management will be in place during the works, and a 30km/h temporary speed limit will remain in place 24 hours for the duration. Work is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.

There will be no parking along this section of SH1 (the main street of Awanui) and for 100m up Collards St, Gills Rd, and Warau St, Sunday to Thursday nights, from 6pm to 6am.

Travel delays during these works are expected to be 5 – 10mins.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

Chipsealing between Kaitaia and Awanui

Overnight chipsealing work at 2 locations on SH1 between Kaitaia and Awanui is also planned for mid-March.

Between N Park Drive and Wireless Road, north of Kaitaia

Between Gill Road and Quarry Road, south of Awanui

Work will take place between 7pm and 7am, with stop/go traffic and temporary speed restrictions in place. Temporary speed limits and traffic management will remain in place the following day to guide traffic over the new seal and help to embed it successfully.

This work is currently scheduled for Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 March but is weather dependent and may change at short notice. People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information.

People travelling from Kaitaia and on through Awanui on these dates, should expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

Work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work to improve the safety and efficiency of our roads.

