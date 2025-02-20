Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Arrest Following Wainuiomata Assault

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 5:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have today arrested and charged a 19-year-old man following an assault in Wainuiomata on Wednesday 5 February.

The man faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Friday 21 February.

Today’s arrest follows the arrest of a 23-year-old man on 6 February.

The victim was discharged from hospital after five nights and is recovering at home.

We would like to thank the community for the information they have provided us to date.

The investigation continues to progress, including ongoing efforts to locate the weapon allegedly used in the assault.

Residents in the vicinity of Woolworths Wainuiomata are asked to check their properties for any items similar to a knife that could assist our investigation.

We would still like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

You can provide information to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 250205/0193.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd, Hutt Valley CIB

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 