Further Arrest Following Wainuiomata Assault

Police have today arrested and charged a 19-year-old man following an assault in Wainuiomata on Wednesday 5 February.

The man faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Friday 21 February.

Today’s arrest follows the arrest of a 23-year-old man on 6 February.

The victim was discharged from hospital after five nights and is recovering at home.

We would like to thank the community for the information they have provided us to date.

The investigation continues to progress, including ongoing efforts to locate the weapon allegedly used in the assault.

Residents in the vicinity of Woolworths Wainuiomata are asked to check their properties for any items similar to a knife that could assist our investigation.

We would still like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

You can provide information to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 250205/0193.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd, Hutt Valley CIB

