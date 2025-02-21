“People Have No Idea What’s Coming” - Videos Raise Serious Concerns About Fast-track Central Otago Gold Mine

[Tarras, Central Otago - Friday 21st February 2025] Members of a community group near a proposed fast-tracked gold mine have today released two videos which raise “real and serious” concerns about the planned mine. Sustainable Tarras released the videos to raise awareness about the scale and scope of the Australian-owned gold mine, situated halfway between Wānaka and Cromwell, and which will ultimately expand over the Dunstan mountains and into the Maniototo.

Sustainable Tarras Spokesperson, Suze Keith, says that the group is concerned that “most people have no idea what’s coming”. She says that the planned mine “spells disaster” for Central Otago, and that Santana Minerals are planning to apply for fast track approval in the next few weeks.

“Pro-mining politicians and mining executives have made questionable, sweeping statements about ‘economic benefits’, but we think most people will be horrified when they realise what is involved. The size, scale and risks associated with this fast-tracked project are ‘off the charts’, totally contradict the values of the area, and people in Central Otago and beyond need to know what’s coming.”

“We’re encouraging people who care about Central Otago to make some noise, ask questions of their local council and politicians and spread the word. If we’re going to have any influence over the fast track consenting process, we really need help.”

The group has spent the last few months researching what is proposed and gathering information from the mining industry about similar operations, including the Macraes gold mine, also in Otago. The videos are based on information freely available about standard industry practices, as well as the “carefully restricted detail” about the planned mine.

Sustainable Tarras represents concerned residents living in the community adjacent to the proposed mine, and says that real community consultation has been “completely lacking”. The group is working on a third video, which looks at the economic realities of the proposed gold mine.

The first two videos can be viewed at the group’s website at www.sustainabletarras.com (video 1 here and video 2 here) or on YouTube here.

