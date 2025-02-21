Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gaming Machine Association To Work With With Local Councils To Develop Relocation Policies In Light Of Court Decision

Friday, 21 February 2025, 10:45 am
Press Release: Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand

The Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand acknowledges the court's recent decision regarding the Waikiwi relocation rule and is disappointed that this long-standing procedure, which was both practical and beneficial to councils and gaming societies, has now been removed.

Evidence of the benefit of this relocation was seen following the Christchurch earthquake where hospitality businesses could be established in another area to provide economic benefit and enable the community funding generated previously to continue.

GMANZ independent chair, Peter Dengate Thrush says "this ruling means that local councils must develop formal gambling venue relocation policies, something many had not previously done due to reliance on the Waikiwi process. We intend to work proactively with councils to help develop policies that balance community expectations with the operational realities of gaming venues.

“Our focus is on ensuring that councils have the support and guidance they need to create relocation policies that are fair, transparent, and effective.

“We remain committed to working alongside all stakeholders to ensure the best outcomes for communities and our sector.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 