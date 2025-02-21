Gaming Machine Association To Work With With Local Councils To Develop Relocation Policies In Light Of Court Decision

The Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand acknowledges the court's recent decision regarding the Waikiwi relocation rule and is disappointed that this long-standing procedure, which was both practical and beneficial to councils and gaming societies, has now been removed.

Evidence of the benefit of this relocation was seen following the Christchurch earthquake where hospitality businesses could be established in another area to provide economic benefit and enable the community funding generated previously to continue.

GMANZ independent chair, Peter Dengate Thrush says "this ruling means that local councils must develop formal gambling venue relocation policies, something many had not previously done due to reliance on the Waikiwi process. We intend to work proactively with councils to help develop policies that balance community expectations with the operational realities of gaming venues.

“Our focus is on ensuring that councils have the support and guidance they need to create relocation policies that are fair, transparent, and effective.

“We remain committed to working alongside all stakeholders to ensure the best outcomes for communities and our sector.”

