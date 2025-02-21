Fatal Crash, Glassford Road, Otago
Friday, 21 February 2025, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on
Glassford Road, Otago overnight.
Police were alerted
to the single-vehicle crash at around 11pm.
Sadly, one
person was located deceased at the scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit examined the scene
overnight.
