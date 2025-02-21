Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Information Sought Following Kaikohe Aggravated Robbery

Friday, 21 February 2025, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Kaikohe earlier this week.

At about 11.20pm on Tuesday 18 February, Police received reports of four males entering a store on Broadway armed with a hammer and tyre iron.

The group has allegedly jumped the counter and taken a number of items including cigarettes and cash.

The staff member who was present at the time has run to the back of the shop and locked themselves inside.

There were no injuries reported, however the staff member was understandably shaken by the incident.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the aggravated robbery, or who recognise the vehicle pictured.

The vehicle used in the offending remains outstanding and is described as a white Toyota Aqua with registration PSR418.

Anyone who may have information that can assist Police in their investigation is urged to contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please use the reference number 250219/8356.

