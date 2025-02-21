NZ CAST Calls For Urgent Redress Reforms For State Abuse Survivors

The New Zealand Collective of Abused in State Care (NZ CAST) has today released a statement calling for urgent reforms in the redress process for survivors of state abuse. They submitted a report, to Minister Stanford , that outlines a comprehensive survivor-led framework that addresses longstanding gaps in financial compensation, support services, and access to justice.

“Survivors have had to redress themselves for too long. They understand their needs better than anyone,” says NZ CAST Chairman Karl Tauri. “Our report provides a clear pathway for the government to finally deliver meaningful and lasting support.”

Key recommendations include:

A well-being payment card providing a substantial annual allocation for health, rehabilitation, education, and cultural reconnection.

Lifelong free counselling for all survivors and their children, irrespective of the type of abuse endured.

Increased financial compensation alongside free, accessible financial and legal advisory services.

Improved access to state care files, ensuring chronological order and literacy support for survivors and access for those with disabilities.

Cultural reconnection funding, enabling survivors—especially Māori and Pacific peoples—to reconnect with their hapū, marae, and cultural heritage.

A centralised and simplified claims system, integrating to support and streamline survivor access to support.

Health insurance coverage, addressing survivors’ chronic health conditions with a bulk health insurance scheme.

Dedicated case management, modeled on the Veterans’ Affairs system, to ensure survivors are not left navigating complex bureaucratic processes alone and they do not have to repeat their story tenfold.

Our report also highlights findings from the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, reinforcing that inadequate redress leads to long-term socio-economic harm, including higher rates of homelessness, unemployment, and mental health crises among survivors. NZ CAST warns that failure to act will result in continued government liability and escalating costs due to increased legal claims.

“New Zealand has an obligation to acknowledge the lifelong impact of state abuse. It’s time for real change,” NZ CAST Karl Tauri stated. “We urge the government to implement these recommendations without delay.”

NZ CAST will continue to advocate for survivors’ rights and welcomes further discussions with government officials to ensure these reforms are implemented effectively.

