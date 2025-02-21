Police Urge Motorists To Drive Safe Following Concerning Number Of FatalCrashes

Southern District Police are urging members of the public to pay close attention to road safety following four fatal crashes in less than two weeks.

Five people have died in the four crashes: Three in the Otago Lakes area, and one in Southland. Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Police have noticed three common factors in recent serious and fatal crashes, including speed, poor decision making, and driving while impaired by the likes of alcohol.

Our hearts go out to the families of those involved. They’re forced to face the devastating consequences of these crashes, which potentially could have been avoided.

These crashes have a ripple effect in the community, affecting other motorists, witnesses and the people who are first on the scene. Every fatal crash also has an impact on attending emergency services personnel.

We are urging members of the public to take road safety seriously, slow down, don’t drive impaired and make good judgement calls – your life literally depends on it.

Our people will be out on the roads carrying out enforcement around excess speed, impairment, restraints and distraction. But keeping people safe is a team effort, and drivers have to do their part.

We encourage anyone who sees unsafe driving behaviour on the road to contact us as soon as possible. Call Police, either via 111 if it is happening now, or make a report through 105 if it’s after the fact.

