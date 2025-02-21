Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Fatal Vehicle Fire, Puketaha

Friday, 21 February 2025, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police hope the public can help the investigation into a fatal vehicle fire in Puketaha early on Wednesday 19 February.

We would like to speak to any witnesses to a vehicle collision on Holland Road, between 3am and 4am that day. In particular, we would like to speak to a woman who was parked on the roadside and spoke with another witness.

We believe she may have information that can assist our enquiries.

If you can assist our enquiries, please update us online or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250219/9227.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 