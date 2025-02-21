Wednesday Challenge Puts Call Out To Tauranga Businesses

The Wednesday Challenge starts again next Wednesday, February 26th, and three years after starting as a Tauranga pilot, organisers are keen to see the business programme hit the 100 mark and asking local businesses to meet the challenge.

Founder and Co-Director, Heidi Hughes, says with already 62 businesses in the Challenge the next target is to hit 100.

“Businesses lead by example, and that’s exactly what we are challenging them to do this year. By joining the Challenge they are encouraging better health and well-being in their teams, contributing to a reduction in traffic congestion and encouraging more environmentally friendly habits.”

Already some large businesses across Tauranga run the programme each year, including Mercury, Craigs Investment Partners, Zespri, Beca, Aurecon, Holland Beckett, Tauranga City Council, the University of Waikato and Robotics Plus.

To further entice businesses large and small, to sign up, the Wednesday Challenge has a host of rewards and prizes up for grabs.

“Sign up as a new business before the 31st of March and you’re in to win $1,000 cash for your social clubs,” explains Heidi. “Plus, we’re giving away 7 fitness trackers and two morning tea shouts worth $250 in the very first month, with prizes every month after that to keep business teams motivated.”

The Wednesday Challenge encourages participants to choose a different and better mode of travel to work each Wednesday. Instead of taking a car, participants earn points for biking, running, walking, scootering or carpooling.

“Last year we had Hayley Nelson, General Manager at Craigs Investment Partners try 12 different modes of travel throughout the Wednesday Challenge,” says Heidi. “Hayley even kayaked around the harbour one day to get to work! It was inspiring to see this level of leading by example in business”.

Staff from Craig’s Investment Partners and Mercury offices around the country also took up the challenge to leave their cars at home on a Wednesday.

Competing businesses challenge each other with points accruing each week on the Wednesday Challenge leaderboard.

“We all know the benefits of exercise for our health and wellbeing and there’s research to prove the positive impacts it has on productivity,” explains Heidi. “So, we find that participating businesses like that they are encouraging and supporting their team’s health and well-being, whilst also making environmentally friendly choices, and having some find battling it out to get to the top of the business leader board.”

“Our partnership with Tauranga City Council, to enable Tauranga businesses to participate, is an important part of the Challenge. Signing up is a simple process that takes a couple of minutes and is a simple yet tangible way that businesses can participate in a programme to make a positive difference in their teams and in our city.”

To find out more go to

www.wednesdaychallenge.co.nz

