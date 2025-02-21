Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Great South Road Roundabout Helps Enable Future Development For Ngaaruawaahia

Friday, 21 February 2025, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Aerial view of intersection where the roundabout will be built. (Photo/Supplied)

A new roundabout is set to be built at the intersection of Great South Road, Regent Street, and Old Taupiri Road in Ngaaruawaahia, improving traffic flow and safety while enabling further residential development in the Ngaaruawaahia north area.

Jointly funded by central government, developers and Waikato District Council, the project is part of a wider investment in the town’s infrastructure, ensuring roads and services help to keep pace with growth. Construction is expected to begin next week and be completed by August 2025.

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church says the roundabout is an important step in supporting the town’s future.

“As Ngaaruawaahia continues to grow, investing in infrastructure like this ensures our communities remain safe and connected. This roundabout is a great example of how we’re working with partners to support our communities and keep people moving safely while supporting new residential development.”

Once completed, the project will enhance traffic efficiency, complete key upgrades to roading and water infrastructure, and contribute to a well-planned, thriving community.

While the work is happening, there will be occasional detours, changes to traffic flow, and some access changes for nearby properties. Construction will take place during the day, and Council will keep the community updated as things progress.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 