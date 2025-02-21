New Great South Road Roundabout Helps Enable Future Development For Ngaaruawaahia

Aerial view of intersection where the roundabout will be built. (Photo/Supplied)

A new roundabout is set to be built at the intersection of Great South Road, Regent Street, and Old Taupiri Road in Ngaaruawaahia, improving traffic flow and safety while enabling further residential development in the Ngaaruawaahia north area.

Jointly funded by central government, developers and Waikato District Council, the project is part of a wider investment in the town’s infrastructure, ensuring roads and services help to keep pace with growth. Construction is expected to begin next week and be completed by August 2025.

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church says the roundabout is an important step in supporting the town’s future.

“As Ngaaruawaahia continues to grow, investing in infrastructure like this ensures our communities remain safe and connected. This roundabout is a great example of how we’re working with partners to support our communities and keep people moving safely while supporting new residential development.”

Once completed, the project will enhance traffic efficiency, complete key upgrades to roading and water infrastructure, and contribute to a well-planned, thriving community.

While the work is happening, there will be occasional detours, changes to traffic flow, and some access changes for nearby properties. Construction will take place during the day, and Council will keep the community updated as things progress.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

