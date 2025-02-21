Councils Consider Collaboration On 3 Waters

Dunedin (Friday, 21 February 2025) – A potential Shared Services partnership with Christchurch City Council for 3 Waters work could deliver significant benefits, the Dunedin City Council says.

Dunedin City Councillors will next week consider whether to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between DCC and CCC to explore the potential of a partnership.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says, ”There is a real opportunity for our two councils to create a new way of working that improves customer service and drives significant cost savings for ratepayers. Individually, both councils have a wealth of expertise and working together will give us the ability to attract new talent, as well as the scale needed to truly make a difference.

“No decisions have been made yet, but at the forefront of our thinking is the desire to deliver the best possible service for our communities while ensuring we leave no stone unturned in our search for efficiency.”

The proposal aligns with the government’s Local Water Done Well objectives, which require councils to consider new water service delivery options.

At the next Council meeting on 26 February, Councillors will decide, for the purposes of consultation, on its preferred water services delivery model and any other option(s).

They will also decide whether to sign the MOU between the two councils.

If approved, a joint working group will be formed to investigate the potential benefits of a partnership, as well as engaging with mana whenua and considering how any shared services could be extended to involve other territorial authorities.

The working group will report back to both councils with recommendations later this year.

