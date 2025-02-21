Operation Lavender: Police Acknowledge Sentencing Over Meth Concealed In Beer Cans

Aiden Sagala sat down for a beer after a hard day’s work nearly two years ago.

No one could have imagined the horrific series of events that would follow for Aiden and his family.

Twenty-one-year-old Aiden had unwittingly consumed liquid methamphetamine, disguised as a can of Honey House Beer, and died on 7 March 2023.

Auckland City Police initiated Operation Lavender to investigate Aiden’s tragic death and the wider shipment of methamphetamine.

Today, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin acknowledges the sentences handed down in the Auckland High Court for the two men charged in the investigation.

Himatjit Singh Kahlon, 42, has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment, with a minimum period of imprisonment of 10 years, for manslaughter and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Another man, who has permanent name suppression, has been sentenced to 22 years imprisonment, with a minimum period of imprisonment of 10 years, for multiple drugs offences including possession for supply of methamphetamine and importing methamphetamine.

Ultimately, the investigation seized 747 kilograms of methamphetamine largely stored in a Manukau warehouse.

It was the largest ever single seizure of methamphetamine in this country.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says: “In usual circumstances, this would have been a significant haul dealing a blow to the criminal groups dealing in its supply.

“However, it was not lost of any of us that there has been a tragedy at the heart of this investigation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I acknowledge the tenacious investigators who worked on Operation Lavender, bringing these two men to justice.”

“I’d also like to acknowledge the assistance of Customs in this investigation.”

Police extend sympathies to Aiden’s family and friends for their loss.

“No matter the outcome today, Aiden’s family have had a bright young man taken away from them far too soon,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“I would like to acknowledge their strength throughout this process.”

Methamphetamine continues to cause heartache in communities right across this country.

“Those concealing illicit drugs in food and beverage products play a dangerous game in their sole drive to make money, and in this case a young man has lost his life.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police along with partner agencies continue to strike against criminal groups involved in the importation and distribution of illicit drugs into New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

