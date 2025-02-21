Two Men Facing Drug Related Charges Following Search Warrants

Southern District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Shona Low:

Two people have been arrested today, after Southern District Police and New Zealand Customs executed a joint operation.

The operation, which began in mid-January, related to the importation of the Class B Controlled Drug Ecstasy and the Class C Controlled Drug Ketamine to local Dunedin addresses.

Two search warrants were executed in Dunedin this afternoon where Police located a number of items of interest.

A 23-year-old Dunedin man was arrested this afternoon at Queenstown Airport, and a 30-year-old Dunedin man was arrested after a vehicle stop in Christchurch. Both will appear in Court tomorrow. The 30-year-old will appear in the Christchurch District Court and the 23-year-old will appear in the Queenstown District Court, charged with multiple importations. Both will have their bail opposed.

This is an example of the strong partnership Police shares with New Zealand Customs when it comes to investigating the importation of illegal drugs into the country. In executing these search warrants and arresting those we believe are responsible, we’ve made a significant impact in terms of reducing the harm that the drug trade causes within our communities.

We know this won’t stop the supply of drugs, or others from trying to profit from addiction, but it will put a noticeable dent in the availability of illegal drugs in the district.

Customs Manager Investigations, Dominic Adams, said “These were significant intercepts destined for the region. We believe this influx of drugs were intended for the local community in the South Island, where they would have caused considerable harm.

"Customs works really closely with Police districts up and down the country, and in this case we were able to assist Dunedin Police with information and investigative support which has resulted in today’s arrests.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

