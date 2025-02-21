Information Sought After Man Found Deceased, Hokio Beach

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Wilson:

Police investigating the death of a man found deceased on Hokio Beach yesterday morning are asking for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information.

About 7.30am, Police were alerted to the man’s body by a member of the public.

While his death is not currently considered suspicious, Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

We are now looking to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time he was last seen, which was between midnight and approximately 2am in the early hours of Thursday 20 February.

In particular, our enquiries have established that a white ute – possibly a Ford Ranger, with “Wild Trax’’ written on the rear – was at the beach, and the two male occupants assisted a female member of the public to tow her vehicle after it became stuck.

While we have no reason to believe these men had any involvement in the man’s death, we are eager to speak to them as we believe they may have valuable information to share.

Anyone who can help with information is urged to get in touch through our 105 service, quoting reference number 250220/5112.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

