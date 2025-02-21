Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Information Sought After Man Found Deceased, Hokio Beach

Friday, 21 February 2025, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Wilson:

Police investigating the death of a man found deceased on Hokio Beach yesterday morning are asking for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information.

About 7.30am, Police were alerted to the man’s body by a member of the public.

While his death is not currently considered suspicious, Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

We are now looking to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time he was last seen, which was between midnight and approximately 2am in the early hours of Thursday 20 February.

In particular, our enquiries have established that a white ute – possibly a Ford Ranger, with “Wild Trax’’ written on the rear – was at the beach, and the two male occupants assisted a female member of the public to tow her vehicle after it became stuck.

While we have no reason to believe these men had any involvement in the man’s death, we are eager to speak to them as we believe they may have valuable information to share.

Anyone who can help with information is urged to get in touch through our 105 service, quoting reference number 250220/5112.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 