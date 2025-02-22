Birkdale Fruit Fly Update, February 22

Biosecurity New Zealand staff distribute pamphlets around the Birkdale neighbourhood / Supplied

The biosecurity response to the discovery of a single male Oriental fruit fly in Birkdale on Auckland’s North Shore is making good progress, with extra traps in place, stepped-up checks and legal controls introduced, says Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand regional Commissioner North.

“Special bins have started being delivered for fruit and vegetable waste disposal and that will continue over the weekend, and a mobile laboratory to check fruit and vegetables is in place.

"Our team is back out today as we continue to ramp up our response efforts to ensure there are no other fruit flies around," Mr Inglis says.

There were already more than 60 Oriental fruit fly surveillance traps in the North Shore area, and nearly 700 traps aimed at other fruit fly species. Over the weekend, around 100 extra Oriental fruit fly traps will be in place within a 1500-metre area of the original find.

"Yesterday, we introduced legal controls to restrict the movement of fruit and vegetables around the location where the fruit fly was found to stop the spread of any other Oriental fruit flies that may be out there.

"We’ve been delivering information to residential letterboxes about the two zones affected by restrictions and people can also find full information about what they need to do here: Oriental fruit fly detection

"People will notice biosecurity signage up in the area and we delivered special disposal bins for fruit and vegetable waste this morning."

Mr Inglis says instead of putting waste in rubbish bins to be disposed of normally, residents in the two zones are being asked to put fruit and vegetable waste into the special response bins for Biosecurity New Zealand to dispose of securely.

Every household in Zone A will have a fruit and vegetable disposal bin, and in Zone B, there will be bins placed around the edge of the zone, primarily on major transport routes and more within the Zone.

"The bins in Zone A will be cleared daily initially, then as required. There will be no need to put them out on the street as they will be serviced, re-bagged and insecticide applied in bags and inside lids where they are currently placed. If residents have any issues with the bin or need them cleared earlier, they can call us on 0800 80 99 66.

"I want to thank the local community for their positive response to our team so far. In the previous 13 occasions we’ve found fruit flies in New Zealand we’ve successfully eradicated them with the help of our horticulture sector partners and local communities, so it’s important everyone plays their part. At present, the restrictions will be in place for a fortnight."

