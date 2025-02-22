Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Investigating Suspicious Church Fires In Masterton

Saturday, 22 February 2025, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating after four suspicious fires at churches in Masterton early today.

Emergency services were called to the fires from around 4.25am.

Police have undertaken checks at other churches in the town this morning and have located evidence to suggest three further churches were targeted but did not catch alight.

Police remain at the scenes of the fires this morning, alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand. Officers will also be conducting reassurance patrols, including in nearby towns Featherston and Carterton.

If anyone has information which could assist our investigation, please contact Police via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

