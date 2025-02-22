Welcome funding boost for QEII

The QEII National Trust (QEII) is delighted with today’s announcement of an additional $4.5 million to support its work with landowners to legally protect areas of biodiversity on private land.

The announcement was made by Conservation Minister Tama Potaka near Methven, at the covenant of Rakaia river farmers Ben Todhunter and Donna Field, and provides for an additional $1.5 million per year, for three years.

QEII chair Alan Livingston said it was welcome news and acknowledged the government and Minister Potaka for recognising the significant role of QEII, alongside private landowners, in New Zealand’s conservation sector.

“Many of the country’s rarest and most endangered biodiversity and ecosystems are located on private land, often farms, in lowland environments that have been heavily modified by past practices. These are critical refuges for biodiversity, and so there’s a real need, but also a keenness amongst landowners to ensure that protection.”

“We’ve been working closely with Minister Potaka and it’s great to see the value and importance of QEII recognised. QEII National Trust has been working alongside landowners to conserve and protect special places for nearly 50 years. This additional funding is the first increase to QEII’s baseline funding since 2015, so it is certainly a very welcome boost.”

The announcement is great timing, said Alan, as QEII had been looking to severely restrict the number of new areas it would be able to protect based on its available funding of $4.274m per year.

“This will give us some breathing space and allow us to continue to protect some new areas. We know there are plenty of landowners, mostly farmers, who love and value the biodiversity on their land and want to see it protected for future generations. I’m glad we’ll be able to help a few more of them to do that.”

