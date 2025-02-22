Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Christchurch To Mark 3 Years Since Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion Of Ukraine

Saturday, 22 February 2025, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Ukrainian Association

Bridge of Remembrance, Christchurch
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 12:00 PM

A Time to Remember and Stand Together

The event provides an opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from Ukrainians affected by the war, along with insights from community leaders and supporters. Every year, we come together to share stories of war and peace, honour those who have suffered, and stand united against aggression.

A War That Began Long Before 2022

Russia’s war against Ukraine did not start in 2022—it began in 2014 with the illegal annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas. For more than a decade, Ukraine has been fighting to defend its sovereignty against a relentless aggressor.

Ongoing War Crimes and the Urgent Need for Support

Russia’s invasion has been marked by horrific war crimes, including mass executions, torture, forced deportations, and the systematic targeting of civilians. Cities like Bucha, Mariupol, and Kharkiv bear witness to these atrocities. Millions have been displaced, thousands have been killed, and entire communities destroyed.

Now, more than ever, Ukraine needs global support. The resilience of the Ukrainian people is extraordinary, but they cannot win this fight alone. Military aid, humanitarian assistance, and unwavering international solidarity remain critical.

Why This Matters to Everyone

The stakes could not be higher. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. This is not just a distant conflict in Europe—it is a fight for democracy, sovereignty, and human rights worldwide.

