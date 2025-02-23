Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Masterton Church Attacks: Jews, Christians, And Muslims Stand Together

Sunday, 23 February 2025, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Wellington Abrahamic Council

The Wellington Abrahamic Council of Jews, Christians, and Muslims were greatly saddened by the news of arson attacks at four churches in Masterton yesterday morning. Our prayers go out for our Christian sisters and brothers at the Anglican Church Of The Epiphany, St Patrick’s Catholic Church Masterton, Masterton Baptist Church and Equippers Church Masterton. We are here for you.

Jews, Christians, and Muslims stand together against religious extremism, as we have said in our October 2023 statement rejecting all forms of hate and bigotry. Our diverse religions present different pathways to spiritual enlightenment. The destruction of places of worship is an attack on all of us. Let us work together for an Aotearoa New Zealand where we can all peacefully practice our religions.

