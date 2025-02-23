Mayor Condemns Church Arsons In Masterton

Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell has strongly condemned a series of arson attacks targeting local churches over the weekend, describing the incidents as "deeply disturbing acts that have no place in our community."

"I am profoundly disappointed and angered by these cowardly attacks on our town’s places of worship," said Mayor Caffell. "These churches are not just buildings – they are vital gathering places for our community members and represent a strong link to our district's heritage and our communities’ faith traditions."

“I am thankful that none of the churches were severely damaged and that no lives were lost, and my gratitude goes out to our local fire services for their work to save the buildings and to the NZ Police who are working to quickly find the culprit or culprits of these arson attempts.”

“I know that Trust House, local schools, and community members have rallied behind the churches following the news of the arson attempts. We are lucky to be part of a community that supports others during times of need.”

Following initial assessments by council building officers, none of the four most severely damaged churches have been deemed as dangerous – however council officers have recommended the impacted buildings not be used until further checks such as electrical and structural engineering assessments have taken place.

"Let me be absolutely clear: targeted attacks on any place of worship are completely unacceptable, regardless of anyone's personal religious beliefs," Mayor Caffell stated. "In Masterton, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive and diverse community where people of all faiths can practice safely and freely. We will not tolerate mindless attacks or acts of hate in any form against any member of our community."

The Council will continue working with church leadership to support necessary repairs and restoration efforts.

© Scoop Media

