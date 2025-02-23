Fatal Quad Bike Crash - Purangi, Taranaki
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person died after a quad bike crash on Tarata Road,
Purangi yesterday afternoon.
Police were advised at
2.30pm that a quad bike had rolled on the road, adjacent to
paddocks.
The person was critically injured and
tragically passed away at the scene.
Our thoughts are
with their family and loved
ones.
