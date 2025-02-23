Fatal Quad Bike Crash - Purangi, Taranaki

A person died after a quad bike crash on Tarata Road, Purangi yesterday afternoon.

Police were advised at 2.30pm that a quad bike had rolled on the road, adjacent to paddocks.

The person was critically injured and tragically passed away at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

