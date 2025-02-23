Electric Avenue Wrap-Up

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons, Operation Commander:

Christchurch put on a stunning weekend for the more than 35,000 people attending Electric Avenue each day of the two-day festival.

The event was well managed and organised, with a large security contingent which proved valuable.

Police assisted event security with fence jumpers, minor disorder and assaults, and evictions due to intoxication.

Police were generally pleased with the behaviour of the majority of those attending. However it was disappointing to see some people heavily intoxicated when they arrived at the festival. Unfortunately Police also observed a lot of people under the influence of drugs.

Crowd behaviour when people were leaving the festival was good, with only minor disorder reported in the CBD on Saturday night.

