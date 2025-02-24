Surf Lifeguards Rescue 11 People And One Dog Over The Weekend

A quieter weekend saw surf lifeguards completing 11 rescues and assisting 15 people to safety over the weekend. However, it’s not only humans who get into trouble in the water. On Sunday, Sunset Beach surf lifeguards assisted a dog and its owner back to shore after the dog got stuck in a rip and the owner tried to save it.

SLSNZ Lifesaving Manager – Northern Region, Chase Cahalane says that it’s important to check the conditions when at the beach with animals as you would with children.

“Don’t just assume your dog can swim out of a rip. Like humans, animals will struggle and can get into trouble in difficult water conditions.”

Saturday was a particularly quiet day on our beaches. Raglan surf lifeguards helped search for a teenager who was reported missing by their mother, however, they were quickly found, and the family was reunited.

Sunday was busier with both the eastern and southern regions completing three rescues each. Whangarei Heads surf lifeguards rescued two swimmers in difficulty south of the flags. Waikanae surf lifeguards rescued two people and Wainui surf lifeguards rescued a swimmer who was swept out of their depth.

A busy Sunday in Christchurch saw Sumner surf lifeguards rescuing three swimmers in difficulty near Cave Rock. And Waimairi surf lifeguards helped assess and monitor an elderly woman who fell with a possible broken collarbone. She was driven to hospital for further treatment by family.

Chase says that as patrols wind down for the summer, it’s important that swimmers remain vigilant.

“Lower rescue numbers are no cause to become complacent.

“As patrols begin to close over the coming weeks, we urge people to stay out of the water if they have any doubts at all about their ability to float and return to shore safely in the conditions.”

Visit safeswim.org.nz or download the Safeswim app to find up-to-date surf lifesaving patrol locations and times.

