Former Council Building Inspector Sentenced In Bribery And Corruption Case

A former Auckland Council building inspector has been sentenced to 11 months’ home detention in the Manukau District Court after pleading guilty to 21 charges of corruptly accepting bribes as a public official.

Bright received discounts for pleading guilty early, remorse and cooperating with the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) investigation.

Bright accepted bribes, including cash payments and home renovations, in connection with his role as a building inspector. As well as over $35,000 paid in cash payments, the renovation work included gasfitting work, installation of a heat pump, double-glazed windows, and a new carport.

SFO Director Karen Chang said tackling bribery and corruption involving public officials remains a key strategic focus for the SFO, particularly where health and safety may be compromised.

“When public officials engage in corruption, it weakens New Zealand’s reputation as an attractive place to invest. As this case highlights, it can also have real consequences for everyday Kiwis, undermining confidence and trust in the safety and compliance of our buildings.”

This case underscores the importance of vigilance in identifying fraud risk factors, such as conflicts of interest between staff and vendors or suppliers. It also highlights a common fraudster profile of ‘the enabler’, with Bright actively enabling the corrupt activities that continued for over two years.

The SFO would like to again thank Auckland Council for referring the matter following its internal investigation, which identified irregularities in Bright’s inspections.

Ms. Chang encourages public sector professionals in key roles, such as procurement and finance, to engage with the SFO’s Counter Fraud Centre.

“The SFO is committed to strengthening counter-fraud capabilities across the public sector. I encourage agencies to connect with our Counter Fraud team to enhance their systems and processes for identifying fraud risks and red flags.”

A company director linked to the case, whose name is currently suppressed, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on 6 March 2025.

Key case details

Former council building inspector pleads guilty to bribery and corruption charges (Media release, 9 August 2024)

Former council building inspector facing SFO bribery and corruption charges (Media release, 16 April 2024)

Case history timeline

About the SFO

The SFO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex fraud, including bribery, and corruption in New Zealand. With a focus on maintaining integrity and trust in the financial system, the SFO has developed strategic areas of focus to ensure it has the greatest impact with the cases it takes in. These are reviewed and updated every 12-18 months.

SFO Strategic Areas of Focus

