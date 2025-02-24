All Of Wellington District To Move To Restricted Fire Season

The remainder of the Wellington District will move into a restricted fire season at 8am on Tuesday, 25 February, until further notice.

Porirua and the Kāpiti Coast entered a restricted season on 28 January. Now, Wellington's city suburbs, Hutt Valley and all of the Wairarapa will join those areas in moving to a restricted season.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire must go to www.checkitsalright.nz and apply for a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.

Wellington District Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says a lack of recent rainfall and windy conditions across the District has led to an increase in fire danger.

"The vegetation has dried out and the fire danger is now high, meaning any escaping fires will be fast moving and difficult to control and extinguish," he says.

"People will need a permit to light a fire, and they will need to comply with any conditions set out.

"This is a very risky time of year for wildfires, so we’re asking everyone to help us keep Wellington District’s people, property and environment safe from fires this summer."

