Did You See A Road Rage Incident In Northland Yesterday?

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following an incident on Ngunguru Road, where a motorist received serious injuries following an assault at around 5.45pm.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton says the incident is believed to have begun on Crawford Crescent in Kamo and ending on Ngunguru Road.

“Two people were arrested and are being spoken to in relation to the incident, and Police believe more people may have been involved.

“We are working to piece together exactly what occurred and need your help.”

Police are appealing for camera footage or sightings of a white Mitsubishi Triton with a canopy and a white Holden Rodeo 4x4 Ute.

If you captured the incident on camera, or saw the Utes around the time please contact Police, you can contact us at 105 either online or over the phone.

Any footage to be sent to https://wick.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Please reference file number: 250224/9924, Operation Wick.

