Name Release, Kaingaroa Fatal Crash

Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Kaingaroa on Wednesday, 19 February

He was 31-year-old Evy James Busby, of Auckland.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

