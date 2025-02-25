Name Release, Kaingaroa Fatal Crash
Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who
died following a crash in Kaingaroa on Wednesday, 19
February
He was 31-year-old Evy James Busby, of
Auckland.
Police extend our condolences to his family
and friends at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
