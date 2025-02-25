Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release, Kaingaroa Fatal Crash

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Kaingaroa on Wednesday, 19 February

He was 31-year-old Evy James Busby, of Auckland.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 