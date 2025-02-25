Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Four To Appear In Court Following Burglaries, Waihi

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Four people are before the courts after separate burglaries in Waihi and Waihi Beach areas.

The offending occurred between 23 January and 5 February.

A 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both of Karangahake, have been jointly charged with burglary from a holiday park; a 48-year-old Auckland man is also charged with burglary from a separate holiday park; while a 24-year-old Waihi man has been charged with burglary of a residential property.

Across all three burglaries, clothing, food and a car were stolen.

Waihi Sergeant Nigel Sanderson says Police want to thank the members of the public who promptly reported the incidents.

“The information they provided us allowed us to act quickly – and two of the accused were arrested as they walked past the Waihi Police station.”

All four have appeared in court and will reappear at later dates.

“It’s horrible knowing that someone has invaded your home or rifled through your property, and it’s great being able to get this result for the victims.

“If you’ve been the victim of a crime, please let us know – call 111 if it’s happening now, or make a report via 105 if it’s after the fact.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 