Four To Appear In Court Following Burglaries, Waihi

Four people are before the courts after separate burglaries in Waihi and Waihi Beach areas.

The offending occurred between 23 January and 5 February.

A 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both of Karangahake, have been jointly charged with burglary from a holiday park; a 48-year-old Auckland man is also charged with burglary from a separate holiday park; while a 24-year-old Waihi man has been charged with burglary of a residential property.

Across all three burglaries, clothing, food and a car were stolen.

Waihi Sergeant Nigel Sanderson says Police want to thank the members of the public who promptly reported the incidents.

“The information they provided us allowed us to act quickly – and two of the accused were arrested as they walked past the Waihi Police station.”

All four have appeared in court and will reappear at later dates.

“It’s horrible knowing that someone has invaded your home or rifled through your property, and it’s great being able to get this result for the victims.

“If you’ve been the victim of a crime, please let us know – call 111 if it’s happening now, or make a report via 105 if it’s after the fact.”

