Back Out There: Custody Unit Reopens On The North Shore

A block in the Waitematā East Custody Unit (Photo/Supplied)

Police is re-opening a state-of-the-art custody unit, ready to support frontline policing operations across the North Shore and Rodney.

Crucially, it will reduce the time frontline staff in the area spend transporting people in custody.

The Waitematā East District Custody Unit, based at the North Shore Policing Centre, officially began accepting detainees this morning.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, Minister of Police Mark Mitchell and Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan were in attendance at this morning’s opening.

The North Shore facility has undergone improvement works in recent months and will support Waitematā District’s existing unit based in Henderson.

Commissioner Chambers says the population across North Shore and Rodney communities continues to grow.

“Waitematā is a vast district geographically and it’s important my staff aren’t unnecessarily taken of the road for lengthy periods of time,” he says.

“The new District Custody Unit will mean reduced travel times for staff working as far north as Wellsford, down to Devonport.”

Advanced facilities will also mean reduced processing times for arresting officers.

“The facility is technologically advanced and future-focused for our custody staff,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“At the end of the day we’ll have frontline staff back out there faster working to keep the community safe.”

Around the country, Police manage more than 120,000 people in custody each year.

“Our Custody Units are an important part of managing people in our care and custody safely.

“In many instances those people in custody require intensive monitoring, and features such as high-quality CCTV and intercom systems will help custody staff.”

Commissioner Chambers acknowledges the team involved in re-commissioning the unit.

“It’s great to see the use of technology to make savings and efficiencies, such as the high-quality audio-visual link suite installed,” he says.

“In many instances for those detainees appearing in court remotely this will remove some costs and complexities associate in transporting them.”

Superintendent Hassan says the North Shore facility is a welcome addition to the district.

“We are continuing to find ways to adapt to the growing demand and population across communities in Waitemata,” she says.

“This facility will be supported by sworn Police staff, alongside additional Authorised Officers recruited into the roles.”

The facility has been re-opened after being decommissioned in 2013.

It has been utilised by Police periodically, as required, including periods to support police operations during the pandemic response.

