Investigation Update: Appeal For Sightings Of Vehicle Following Suspicious Church Fires In Masterton

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are following strong lines of enquiry in the investigation into arsons at churches in Masterton on the morning of Saturday 22 February.

As part of our enquiries, we are seeking information about a green Ford Festiva which was seen leaving one of those fires.

Police are working to establish the movements of the vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning when the arsons were reported, and the day or days beforehand.

The vehicle was located abandoned on Sunday 23 February on Mikimiki Road, Masterton.

A significant search was deployed into the area, however no occupants of the vehicle were located.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation, including sightings of this vehicle, is urged to contact Police via 105 online [1] or the 105 phone reporting line, referencing file number 250222/1673.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

