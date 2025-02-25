Serious Crash, Pahiatua-Mangahao Road, Tararua - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash that has blocked the road between Pahiatua and Palmerston North.

Police were called to the scene, on Pahiatua-Mangahao Road, between Ridge Road North and Soldiers Road, about 5pm.

Two people have minor injuries, and one person is in a critical condition and will be airlifted to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road will likely remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

