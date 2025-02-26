Police Make Arrests Following Flat Bush Burglary

Two men have been charged following a ram raid burglary at a Flat Bush liquor store.

Just before 12.30am, a burglary was reported in progress at the Bishop Dunn Place store.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, says two stolen vehicles had arrived at the scene.

“One of the vehicles was used to gain entry into the business,” she says.

“The Eagle helicopter deployed to the area and located the offenders fleeing the scene in one of the vehicles.”

Police continued observations of the offenders’ movements to a nearby address on Belinda Avenue.

“All three offenders abandoned this vehicle, before getting into another vehicle which stopped nearby,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“One offender got out and returned to the vehicle that had just been abandoned.

“He drove this vehicle a short distance before it crashed into a fence, and he fled on foot.”

A Police dog handler conducted several enquiries in the immediate area.

Meanwhile, Eagle was continuing to track the other vehicle heading south to Takanini.

Detective Inspector Bright says spikes were successfully deployed and the vehicle travelled further north to Ōtara where spikes were again deployed.

“The vehicle became immobile and both offenders were arrested without further incident.”

Two men were arrested, including a gang associate.

The pair, aged 20 and 24, will face charges in the Manukau District Court.

These include burglary and multiple counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle.

The 24-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving.

Detective Inspector Bright says Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the third offender.

“This is a great result, and Police will continue to hold those to account who are committing this brazen offending within our community.”

