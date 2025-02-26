Auckland Council Cracks Down On Unregistered Dogs: Infringement Notices Issued As Last Resort

Auckland Council is, for the first time, taking firm action against dog owners who have failed to register their pets, with around 5,500 infringement notices to be issued over the next few days.

Chair of the Regulatory and Safety Committee, Councillor Josephine Bartley, emphasised dog registration is not optional.

“This is the first time we’ve moved to last resort measures and issued infringement notices. Dog registration is a legal requirement designed to benefit both the community and pet owners,” says Councillor Bartley.

The initiative is part of the council’s strategy to curb roaming dogs and dog attacks, by getting stricter on Aucklanders who do not register, de-sex or vaccinate their dogs, or keep them contained on their property.

Infringement notices will be sent to owners of “sighted” dogs; dogs which were registered last financial year but not re-registered or dogs known to be still alive from either being “sighted’ by Animal Management Officers or as the result of a complaint.

In November, Auckland Council sent out 22,929 pre-infringement reminder notices to the owners of unregistered dogs. This proactive approach resulted in a significant increase in registrations and provided the council with more accurate data on the number of dogs residing in the region, as well as increasing revenue that goes directly towards providing animal management services.

“We appreciate those dog owners who responded to the pre-infringement notices and did the right thing by registering their dogs and paying the fee. But for those who haven’t, this is the final warning,” says Councillor Bartley.

“Responsible dog ownership begins with dog registration. Ratepayers should not have to bear the cost of irresponsible dog owners who refuse to register their animals.

“This enforcement action highlights Auckland Council’s commitment to reducing roaming dogs and dog attacks and ensuring dogs are registered across the region.”

The $300 fines come after multiple attempts to contact owners and provide them with opportunities to renew their dog registrations.

Auckland Council’s Animal Management Manager Elly Waitoa acknowledged the positive response from many dog owners following the pre-infringement notices being sent but reinforced the need for further compliance.

“The number of unregistered dogs has now reduced which is a significant improvement,” says Ms Waitoa.

“However, too many owners have still ignored their responsibilities. We have given them ample time and reminders, and now, as a last resort, we are issuing infringement notices. Our goal is for all dog owners to register their pets rather than face a fine.”

Auckland Council urges all remaining unregistered dog owners to act immediately to avoid penalties. Pet registration is a legal requirement, and ongoing non-compliance will not be tolerated.

