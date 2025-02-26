Wellington Phoenix Confirmed As New Operators For Ricoh Sports Centre On Fraser Park

The Wellington Phoenix have formed an innovative partnership with Hutt City Council which will see the football club become the new operators of the Ricoh Sports Centre on Fraser Park. The facility has been the home of the Wellington Phoenix academy and six community sporting organisations since it opened six years ago. The Wellington Phoenix was awarded management rights after a competitive public tendering process which will see the Phoenix take over daily management of the facility and work in partnership with the Founding Member Clubs - Avalon Rugby Club, Hutt Valley Dodgers Softball Club, Lower Hutt City Football Club, Taitā District Cricket Club, Hutt City Squash and Hutt Valley Softball Association. The multi-use venue will also be available for community and events and it’s proposed the Ricoh Sports Centre will become the home of the Phoenix. As well as the club’s academy teams playing their home matches at Fraser Park, it’s envisaged the venue will become a destination for fans and non-fans alike with a bar, café, memorabilia, merchandise and interactive experiences. Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is thrilled to be announcing a partnership that has the potential to be a real win/win for everyone involved, and a good example of local government having to think differently.

"We have an amazing facility here at Fraser Park, with a collection of fantastic sporting clubs and organisations," Barry said.

"While there were good intentions from all involved, the way the Fraser Park Sportsville model was set up in 2019 was fundamentally flawed and cost ratepayers significantly. In the current financial environment we need to be innovative in the way we deliver community services without further burdening ratepayers."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "The Phoenix are an iconic local and international sports business and brand. By working together this partnership will make the facility a financially self-sustaining entity without the need for ongoing financial support from rate payers, while continuing to provide great value for clubs and the wider community."

Mayor Barry says it was important that Founding Members Clubs are able to continue to be based at Ricoh Sports Centre.

Phoenix general manager David Dome says they plan to make Ricoh Sports Centre a thriving events hub. "We want it to be destination for corporate functions, weddings and parties, along with sports events in the Hutt Valley," Dome said. "The Ricoh Sports Centre has a capacity for over 250 guests, has two bars, a full commercial kitchen and a café so the venue is in a unique position to host an array of events. "The café and bar will be reopened as soon as possible when a new caterer is announced." Dome has asked for patience from the local community as they get the Ricoh Sports Centre back up and running. "Running a football club is a lot different to running a community facility like this so I’m sure there will be some teething issues. "But with the support of Hutt City Council and the Founding Member Clubs I’m sure we can make it a real success as a hub for sports and events in Lower Hutt."

