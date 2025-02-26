On The Road Again – Rebuilding A Section Of SH1 At Topuni

Contractors will begin work to rebuild a section of State Highway 1 at Topuni, north of Old North Road, tomorrow (Thursday 27 February).

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday 17 April. The first five weeks (until approx. Wednesday 2 April) will be day works, between 6.30am and 5.30pm, while the final two weeks will be undertaken at night, between 5.30pm and 6.30am.

During work hours, the road will be down to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place. Outside work hours, the road will reopen to two lanes with a temporary speed limit in place.

Travel delays during these works are expected to be approximately 5 mins and people are asked to plan ahead.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

You can now sign up to receive email updates on upcoming road maintenance:

For North Auckland (from SH16 north of Woodhill & SH1 north of Warkworth to Wellsford), sign up here.

For Northland (from Topuni to Cape Reinga), sign up here.

© Scoop Media

