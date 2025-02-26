Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PSA Appoints Fleur Fitzsimons As A National Secretary

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 1:30 pm
Press Release: PSA

PSA Assistant Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons has been appointed as a National Secretary of the country’s largest union, PSA President Virgil Iraia says.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is led by two National Secretaries and Fleur will join National Secretary Duane Leo as co-leader of the union.

To ensure continuity the PSA has appointed Fleur ahead of National Secretary Kerry Davies’ retirement later in year. Kerry has spent 40 years working for the union movement, mainly with the PSA, and has been National Secretary for six years.

Virgil says the PSA was pleased that a candidate of Fleur’s ability had stepped up to replace Kerry, whose experience and leadership had been vital to the work of the PSA.

"Kerry has done an outstanding job for the PSA, and we were looking for a strong and able candidate to step into the senior leadership role at a time when members were facing a hostile political and economic environment.

"Fleur will bring her considerable experience and skills to this role. Her skills will help us keep advocating for properly funded public and state services, health care, local government and community services, and for recognition of the importance of the work of our members who deliver these," Virgil says.

Fleur has 20 years’ experience working for the PSA as an organiser, media adviser, solicitor, Assistant Secretary, and most recently as an Acting National Secretary.

She also served as a Wellington City Councillor for five years, and is a former President of the Victoria and New Zealand University students’ associations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We have a lot of work to do in response to the Government’s attacks on public, community and health services. I am looking forward to the challenge" Fleur says.

The PSA is the union of 95,000 members, working in the Public Service, State Sector, Health, Local Government and Community and Public Services.

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 