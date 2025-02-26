Tasman Harbourmaster Issues Navigation Safety Notice For Motueka Mussel Farm Area

Marine hazards in the form of unmarked floating ropes have recently been discovered within the Tasman Bay Marine Farms offshore from the Motueka River mouth.

The hazards have been identified and mitigated.

This is a working Marine Farm area and everyone needs to ensure they are following the correct regulations to maintain their safety around Marine Farms.

Navigation Safety Notice (Photo/Supplied)

Please be advised:

• Maritime Rules prevent vessels from exceeding 5 knots within 200m of a marine farm.

• Boaties are discouraged from navigating through these farmed areas, as hazards include floating, sub-surface, and sunken lines and structures.

• It is recommended that you plot a course around the outside of the marked area, particularly if it is dark or there is poor visibility or rough weather.

• Anchoring is not advised due to multiple hazards on the sea floor which are unmarked.

This Navigation Safety has been issued on 26 February 2025 and is in effect until further notice.

