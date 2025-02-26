Pedestrian Dies Following Courtenay Place Crash

A 66-year-old woman from Germany has died in hospital following a crash on Courtenay Place on Monday night (24 February).

The woman was a pedestrian and was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the street about 8.25pm. Sadly, she passed away in hospital this afternoon.

The victim’s family have travelled to New Zealand. Police are providing them with support and liaising with the German Embassy.

An investigation into the crash and its cause remains ongoing.

No charges have been laid at this time.

