Wither Hills Farm Park To Close

The Wither Hills Farm Park will close to the public from midnight tomorrow night (Thursday) due to ongoing hot and dry conditions.

Following talks with Fire and Emergency (FENZ), Council has decided to close the park in the interest of public safety.

Parks and Open Spaces Manager Jane Tito said FENZ had been reviewing the fire danger status daily over summer and, given recent extreme dry conditions, had recommended closing the park.

The slightly cooler conditions and drizzle today (Wednesday) had not reduced the fire risk, she said.

“There is lots of dry grass in the park and with more hot weather and winds forecast, fire would spread quickly placing anyone in the park at extreme risk,” she said. “FENZ have recommended a full closure.”

This means all tracks and trails will close, including those in the lower areas of the park.

FENZ Group Manager for Marlborough Chris Hayles said with no significant rain in the forecast and fire risk increasing daily, his recommendation was for a full closure.

“Going off current indices, a fire in the Wither Hills Farm Park would readily ignite, be extremely fast-spreading, difficult to control and have extreme fire intensity,” he said.

“Fire risk is intensified because of the slope. For every 10 degrees of slope, fire doubles its speed. Some of those slopes are incredibly steep and there is no escape.

“Today was much cooler than it has been throughout February and there was light drizzle however that has done nothing to reduce the fire risk. We can’t be fooled by an overcast grey cooler day.

“With more warm weather ahead the huge fire risk remains.”

Council staff and FENZ would monitor the situation on a daily basis.

There is currently a total fire ban in the Marlborough South area due to the extreme fire danger and very high fuel loadings throughout the district.

Park users can access other recreational areas in Marlborough including Pollard Park pathways, the Taylor River Reserve and Picton’s tracks and trails.

