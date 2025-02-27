Homicide Investigation Launched, Kawerau

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Kawerau yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Onslow Street property around 8:45am yesterday, after a man was located deceased on the front doorstep of the address.

A scene guard remains in place at the property while enquiries are carried out.

If anyone has information that may assist, please contact Police via 105, either by calling or online, and reference file number 250226/5646.

