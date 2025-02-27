Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Conservation Reform Needed But Proposed Changes Need Improvement

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society has today filed its final submissions on proposed changes to the conservation management planning system and on visitor access charging to some conservation areas.

Reform of the conservation management planning system

“EDS supports the need to modernise and streamline the conservation management planning system. However, the proposals need substantial improvements,” says EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“The scope and purposes of the reforms are much broader than improving conservation outcomes. They also seek to deliver for a range of tourism and commercial outcomes, which creates a number of tensions and dilutes delivery for conservation. A stronger conservation-focused lens is required.

“One of the most critical system supports needed is a clearer set of purposes and priorities to guide land management and decision-making. Protection and enhancement of ecological integrity, indigenous biodiversity and the well-being of te taiao should be the foremost priority.

“It is also essential that sufficient checks and balances are put in place to address the risks associated with streamlining the management system and providing increased flexibility through relaxing current restrictions. These are weak and need beefing up.

“Of greatest concern is that it will be much easier to dispose of conservation land. There is a risk that large tracts of public conservation land could be disposed of in the pursuit of objectives that have little connection with conservation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The proposals are detailed and EDS supports many aspects of them. Several improvements are also needed and are set out in our submission, including, of note:

  • Provide a clearer set of purposes and priorities to guide decision-making.
  • Factor climate change into all the proposals.
  • Strengthen checks and balances on decision-making.
  • Enable Area Plans to set limits on concessions.
  • Develop Operational Plans that link Area Plans to business and work plans.
  • Align the boundaries of Area Plans with those of Conservation Boards and regional councils.
  • Abandon changes to land disposal and exchange provisions.

“EDS has undertaken extensive law and policy research on the conservation system. We look forward to working with the Government and Minister Potaka to ensure that reform of the conservation management planning system is done well.

Exploring charging to some conservation areas

“EDS’s work on the conservation system highlights the need for a more certain, equitable and sustainable funding model for the Department of Conservation, better tools to manage visitor numbers and access, and effective measures to maintain wilderness experiences.

“EDS therefore broadly supports enabling the Department to charge for access to some conservation areas. This is an important and currently missing piece in the Department’s management toolkit.

“In progressing charging, there is a need for high transparency and appropriate targeting. It is also critical to ensure charging does not disproportionately impact on low-income households and prevent New Zealanders from visiting and experiencing their conservation heritage and iconic sites.

“Even if access charging is enabled, the Government will still need to address the broader conservation funding gap and budgetary security issues that the Department faces,” concluded Ms Peart.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 