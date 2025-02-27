Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Metlink Fares To Increase By 2.2% From 1 July 2025

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

A Metlink fare increase of 2.2% and adjustment to the off-peak discount from 50% to 30% when using a Snapper card will apply from 1 July 2025, Greater Wellington councillors agreed today.

The decision was made to increase fares in line with inflation and keep rates affordable, and continuing an off-peak discount ensures passengers still benefit when travelling outside peak hours.

With the 2.2% fare increase and an off-peak discount of 30%, an adult travelling off-peak from Karori to the CBD will pay $3.17, up from the current fare of $2.22. Travelling off-peak continues to be an affordable option compared to the $4.53 peak fare for the same journey.

SuperGold card users will continue to travel for free at off-peak times, and existing concession discounts still apply. Off-peak discounts do not apply to ferry and Airport Express services.

Off-peak travel times are before 7am for bus, and between 9am-3pm, after 6.30pm, and all-day weekends and public holidays on bus and rail.

