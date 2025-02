Incident In Onerahi

Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in Onerahi.

Police received a report of a person injured at Beach Road Reserve at about 11.10am.

There are cordons in the area and locals are asked to respect these until the incident is resolved.

Motorists are being advised Beach Road has been closed from Church Road and to avoid the area.

Police will provide further information when able.

