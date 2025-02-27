Growing Demand On North Waikato’s Wastewater Infrastructure

Waikato District Council’s wastewater infrastructure in Tuakau and Pookeno is facing mounting pressure as rapid development continues to push the system to its limits.

We are reaching our contractually agreed capacity limit for wastewater services for our Pookeno and Tuakau communities, ahead of the timeframes anticipated in the bulk wastewater services agreement, with Watercare Services Limited.

Additionally, the main pipe (trunk main) that transports wastewater from these areas is also nearing its capacity limits.

“Our wastewater infrastructure is under considerable strain, and we are actively working to manage the impacts this is having on current and future developments,” said Keith Martin, Council’s waters manager.

This issue will not affect those already living in homes in these areas as those homes are already connected to Council’s wastewater system, and that connection will remain in place.

Any new applications for resource or building consents submitted after 1 February 2025, requiring a connection to the public wastewater system, are unlikely to be approved until additional capacity is secured.

Developments with consents granted before this date or those currently being processed have been accounted for in the current capacity calculations.

Waikato District Council is exploring all available options to resolve these constraints, including potential infrastructure upgrades along with other solutions.

While these upgrades may take time to complete, Council is committed to securing long-term solutions for the growing communities of Tuakau and Pookeno.

“We understand the importance of growth for our district, and we are committed to ensuring that our infrastructure supports future development as we work through these capacity issues,” Keith Martin added.

