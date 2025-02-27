New Disability Stats Of Vital Importance

New statistics that reveal almost a million New Zealanders are disabled highlights both critical challenges and big opportunities to make a difference, Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha Chief Executive Paula Tesoriero says.

Stats NZ’s Household Disability Survey, updated for the first time in more than a decade, provides a vital insight into the make-up of the disabled population, the barriers they face, and how improvements can be made.

“We want to see an Aotearoa New Zealand where disabled people are thriving and statistics like these are crucial for understanding the work that lies ahead,” Paula Tesoriero said.

“They paint a clear picture, with 1 in 6 New Zealanders disabled there are huge opportunities to make an impact.”

“Our focus is on things that make a tangible difference to disabled people, whether that is working to get more disabled people into employment or making the country more accessible.

“For example, these statistics show that three-quarters of disabled adults who are not working want to work – this is a missed opportunity and at Whaikaha we will be working hard to ensure statistics like these improve.”

The 2023 survey employed improved methods for identifying disabled individuals, better aligning with our current understanding of disability. As a result, these statistics cannot be directly compared to previous surveys. You can find out more about the statistics here: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/disability-statistics-2023

For more insights from Whaikaha on the new disability statistics visit our website here: https://www.whaikaha.govt.nz/news/news

