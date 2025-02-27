Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Witnesses Sought After Serious Assault, Taradale

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an assault that left a young person critically injured.

About 12.40pm yesterday, in the vicinity of Bellevue Dairy Gloucester Street, Taradale, a group of young people was approached by a male who had just exited a car with others.

The male then allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old in the group, and a fight broke out between the two groups.

The 14-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

The second group fled in the vehicle, which was later located and seized.

Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of what occurred, and identify those responsible for the assault.

We know there were several other members of the public who were in the area at the time, and we are hoping they have valuable information to share.

If you can help, please use our 105 service [1] and quote reference number 250227/9346.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

