Name Release: Fatal Crash, Courtenay Place
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died following a crash
on Courtenay Place, Te Aro, on 24 February.
She was
Ursula Machtel, 66, formerly of Freiburg,
Germany.
Police extend our condolences to her loved
ones at this time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more