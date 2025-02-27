Name Release: Fatal Crash, Courtenay Place

Police can now name the woman who died following a crash on Courtenay Place, Te Aro, on 24 February.

She was Ursula Machtel, 66, formerly of Freiburg, Germany.

Police extend our condolences to her loved ones at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

