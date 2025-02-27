Bus Corridors, Paying For Park And Ride And Pets On Public Transport Up For Consultation In Wellington Plan

New regional bus corridors, paying for parking at train station Park and Rides, and pets on public transport are among public consultation topics in the draft Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan 2025-2035.

Feedback is also being sought on cash free buses and the redevelopment of Waterloo Station into a transport hub with commercial and community spaces.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter says the plan proposes affordable investments that improve the passenger experience and encourage people away from using private vehicles.

“With 190,000 new residents expected in the Wellington Region over the next 30 years, upgrading our public transport network is critical for sustainable growth,” Cr Ponter says.

“But given the high cost-of-living and reduced government funding, the plan strikes a balance by deferring the development of Porirua’s bus interchange and slowing down the purchase of new buses.”

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says to meet the needs of a growing population, the council is seeking submissions on the creation of a regional network of high frequency bus corridors.

“At a time when government funding is focused on multi-billion-dollar road tunnels, bus corridors can reduce traffic congestion and emissions while enabling faster, more frequent services - all for a fraction of the cost,” Cr Nash says.

“We currently depend on a single corridor through Wellington’s Golden Mile, which already has too many buses at peak times, causing bunching and delays.

“Combined with other bus priority improvements, a new corridor along the Wellington Harbour quays is projected to reduce peak time bus journeys by up to 10 minutes.”

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says the public can have their say on parking charges at Park and Rides.

“To encourage use of our rail network, Metlink has invested millions over many years to provide over 6,100 free car parks in Park and Rides at train stations across the region,” Gain says.

“They frequently reach capacity, causing spillover into local streets, and in some places dangerous parking. Many Park and Ride users don’t catch public transport, so we are considering a demand management system that includes paid parking on weekdays at popular Park and Rides in urban areas.

“Such a system would prioritise motorists who are connecting with the public transport network, including those on the school run or who need to travel later in the morning and cannot currently secure a Park and Ride space.”

Other consultation topics include, phasing out cash fares onboard Metlink buses and permitting passengers to travel with pets, including small and large dogs.

"Submissions are also welcome on the redevelopment of Waterloo Station, a once in a generation opportunity to reshape the second busiest train station on our network,” Cr Ponter says.

“To contribute to urban growth in the Hutt Valley, we envisage a station precinct with commercial and community spaces that integrates rail and bus connections for travellers from key suburbs like Wainuiomata."

Consultation is open at ‘Have your say’ between 3 and 28 March, before submissions are considered by a hearings committee on 6 and 7 May.

